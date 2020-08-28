General News

Police wives embark on demonstration

The Police Wives demonstrating over the pulling down of trees

Police Wives at the Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) Barracks in Accra on Thursday embarked on a demonstration over the pulling down of trees at the compound by a private building contractor.

Madam Joyce Amponsah, who spoke on behalf of the Police wives, told the media that they heard an excavator pulling down trees on their compound around 0300 hours on Thursday.



“We started screaming at the operators to stop,” adding that their husbands who were not on night duty at the time confronted the contractor.



Madam Amponsah said the people who were pulling down the trees were reluctant to stop because they were authorized by one Mr Kwame Owusu, a building contractor, to do the job so they could not disobey his orders.



She said the operators later left but they were afraid their children who play around the compound could be injured.



The Police wives called on the Government to intervene to stop the contractor from the demolition of the houses.

Nana Agyarko II, who spoke on behalf of Mr Kwame Owusu, the building contractor, told the Ghana News Agency that the allegations levelled against the contractor were not true.



He said the property did not belong to Mr Kwame Owusu as the Police wives said rather it belonged to the Police.



He was giving an order by the CMB Police Commander to pull down the trees for a proper assessment and measurement for the new building project.



Nana Agyarko said the Police administration had offered Mr Owusu a contract to build new houses on the land.



He said the CMB Police Commander and some Officers from the Police Headquarters engaged in a conversation with the Officers occupying the place three days ago before they started pulling down the trees.

