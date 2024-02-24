Police worse off under Dampare – Former CID Boss

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

A former Director General of CID of the Ghana Police Service, retired Commissioner of Police (COP), Bright Oduro, has said the morale of personnel in the service has declined under the leadership of the current Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

He believes there are issues within the service that have been left untouched and negatively affecting the police administration.



In an interview on Inside Politics on TV XYZ, the retired officer bemoaned secret recruitment into the police service and described it as bad.



“During our time, police recruitments were advertised and people who made it into the service were those who passed the training... Although there was protocol, it did not take over the traditional recruitment as we see today,” he stated.



COP RTD Oduro also said that the current police administration is not transparent with certain information, such as detailed accounts of some crimes that have been committed in the past, adding that centralising police communication was bad.

To him, decentralising police communication is the way to go because it brings about clarity on issues, unlike centralising it to only Accra, where information is massaged.



He also added that the IGP, Dr. Dampare, is not transparent with his management strategy and also fails to consult other predecessors.



COP Oduro believes the morale of the police is down because the chain of communication among police officers has been stifled, preventing personnel from voicing out issues bothering them.