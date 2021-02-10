Police yet to contact pregnant woman in ambulance robbery

The robbers killed the ambulance driver

A pregnant woman who was a victim in the ambulance highway robbery has disclosed that the police are yet to take her statements almost a week after the incident occurred.

The pregnant woman who was in labour at the time when the incident occurred on Thursday, February 4th, 2021, revealed that the robbers stole her phone and made an instant transaction of GHC1,700 cedis from her mobile money account.



She added that they requested her secret pin with a gun pointed at her.



“They took everything we had and disconnected the medical gadgets in the ambulance and demanded money. They were about 9 young boys. We were held at gunpoint from about 1am to 4am,” the pregnant woman identified as Priscilla said in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb.



She added, “They took my phone which had GHC1,700 on it, they took everything including my mobile money pin. I started shouting but the nurse urged me to keep quiet otherwise they would shoot me.”



The woman who successfully delivered her baby said, she is still traumatized about the whole event.



According to her, she collapsed after she was informed that the ambulance driver conveying her to the hospital died from a gunshot.

“When I got to the clinic today they never told me the driver was dead. When I heard it I fainted if not for me someone’s son wouldn’t have died like this,” she told a local radio station.



“I think it’s all my fault if not for me nothing like this would have happened to him.”



Contrary to assertions by the Ghana Police Service that they have taken statements from victims involved in the robbery, Priscilla has disclosed that no agent from the Security department has contacted her.



“No one from the police department has spoken to me, not even anyone from the ambulance service,” she stated.



Abraham Tetteh Ameku an ambulance driver conveying the pregnant woman in labour was shot in the eye by highway robbers while transferring the woman from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.