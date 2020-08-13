General News

Policeman ‘accidentally’ kills colleague on operational duty

The deceased is General Lance Corporal Kyeremeh Amoako

A police officer has 'accidentally' shot and killed his colleague officer at Diabaa forest in the Dormaa West District.

The deceased is General Lance Corporal Kyeremeh Amoako.



The victim who hailed from Dormaa Aboabo died instantly in the forest.



The incident occurred on Monday during a police operation at the Diabaa forest reserves to prevent the operations of chainsaw operators in the forest.

The Bono Regional Police Public Relations officer, Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong, noted that preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was purely accidental.



Calling it “occupational hazard”, he empathized with the family of the deceased officer noting the police service never wished this for any of its personnel.



He assured the family and Ghanaians that the Ghana Police Service will thoroughly investigate the matter as quickly as possible to establish if indeed it was an accident or intentional.

