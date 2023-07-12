Policeman and accomplice arrested for stealing cement

File photo

A policeman who conspired with a tricycle operator to break into an uncompleted house belonging to another officer has been arrested by the Nyinahin Police.

Corporal Lansah Umar stationed at Asaam District in the Ashanti North Region but currently on leave, is reported to have engaged the services of 25-year-old Mohammed Seidu to steal the items and cart them to a secret location.



The stolen bags of cement were part of 200 that had been kept in the uncompleted building belonging to one Sergeant John Opoku Agyemang, who is a driver with the Ghana Police Service.



Details reveal that he had received a call to the effect that thieves were in his newly constructed house with a tricycle stealing his cement.



He also informed a police Patrol team which quickly headed towards the said house and on their way met a Royal tricycle with registration number M-30-AS 9130 loaded with bags of cement and the rider on seeing the team abandoned the tricycle with the cement and took to his heels.



Traces of the exhibit tricycle led to the arrest of suspect Mohammed Seidu who, upon interrogation, mentioned Corporal Lansah Umar as the one who took him there to convey the cement for him.

The said Corporal was also arrested and he admitted to engaging the services of Mohammed Seidu and also told Police they had already taken 12 bags of the cement to his house at Twere Nyame a suburb of Nyinahin.



The District Commander, DSP. Jerry James Amekah together with the Patrol team and the investigator visited the scene of crime at Twere Nyame where the suspects stole the cement. On inspection, the door of one of the rooms where Sergeant Opoku Agyemang kept 200 bags of cement to complete his house was damaged by the suspects before gaining access to the room.



The pick axe the suspects used was also found lying in front of the damaged door.



The team also visited the house of suspect Corporal Lansah Umar where he pointed to Police the 12 bags of cement they earlier stole.



Both have since been detained awaiting arraignment before court for causing damage and stealing.