Policeman beats barber to pulp for allegedly dating his daughter

The victim, Denis Arthur

A 24-year-old barber at Kasoa Walatu in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, Denis Arthur has been allegedly mercilessly beaten by Sgt. Michael Dzuvenu of the Kasoa District Police Command for allegedly dating his daughter.

The victim who denied being in a relationship with the lady said the latter came for his MP3 player but when she was returning it her father followed her and attacked him in the process.



“The police officer came to my house around 11PM and started beating me because he thinks I am dating his daughter but there’s nothing between us,” he said.

The victim appealed to the IGP as a matter of urgency come to his aid since he is having serious pain in his left eye. The victim is now receiving treatment at Kasoa Hospital.



Meanwhile, the suspect police officer has failed to comment on the issue.