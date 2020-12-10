Policeman dies after his rifle discharged two bullets into his abdomen

Constable Senanu Davordzie

A policeman, Constable Senanu Davordzie has accidentally shot himself.

According to the police, Constable Senanu Davordzie went on night duty at the Takoradi Market Circle Branch of Ecobank.



The policeman upon reaching the charge office where he was going to hand over his rifle, fell off his motorbike.



The fall triggered his rifle which discharged two bullets into his abdomen and although he was rushed to the hospital in Takoradi, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has since been deposited at the Takoradi Hospital morgue pending autopsy.



Meanwhile, his rifle with 18 rounds of ammunition and 1 spent shell have been retrieved and retained.