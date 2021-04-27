Policeman dies mysteriously after alighting from flight

The late Inspector Obeng Adu

Information gathered by MyNewsGh.com indicates that the Upper East Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has lost Inspector Obeng Adu under a rather mysterious circumstance

According to information available to this portal, Inspector Obeng Adu had alighted from a Tamale Bound flight from Accra when he complained of insufficient breath.



He was then rushed to the Police Clinic in Tamale but was transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention.



However, he lost his life while receiving medical attention at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, this website cannot readily tell what exactly was the cause of the insufficient breath and what exactly killed the Police Officer.



His death has come as a shock to the Police fraternity who have since been commiserating with their families.