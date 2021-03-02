Policeman disarmed, unspecified money taken in Baatsona robbery

File photo

The Accra Regional Police Command is searching for a gang of robbers who on Monday disarmed a policeman escorting a mobile banking van and stole unspecified money at Baatsona on the Spintex Road.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency that three AK 47 spent shells were retrieved from the scene of the expedition which was done amidst indiscriminate shooting.



She said on March 1, 2021, at about 1530 hours, the Baatsona Police Patrol Team had information of a robbery incident at Baatsona, near Danpong Hospital and Pharmacy on the Spintex road.



"The team proceeded to the scene where the Toyota Mobile Banking Van allegedly robbed from was seen parked. The robbers had already finished their operation and gone."



DSP Tenge said inspection of the vehicle showed that paddocks and hinges on the bucket were broken and the glass was riddled with bullets suspected to be AK 47 bullets.



She said the bucket of the vehicle was empty with white wrappers scattered in the bucket.

"On the spot eye witnesses account revealed that at about 1530 hours, the money van which was being used to collect daily sales from traders of markets and shops was seen ahead of a black Toyota Camry with registration number GX 6337-14 and unidentified motorbike," she stated.



DSP Tenge said when they got to a nearby school, the black Toyota Camry and the motorbike crossed the mobile money van compelling the van to stop abruptly amidst gunshots by the robbers numbering about four who then used a hammer to break the hinges and the paddocks of the van and transferred all the monies into a black Toyota Camry number GX 6337-14 followed by the motorbike.



The cashier, she said, was yet to ascertain the total amount of robbed, adding that the Police officer escorting the van was disarmed and his AK 47 rifle taken.



She noted that three AK 47 spent shells which were retrieved from the scene were retained as investigations had commenced into the matter.