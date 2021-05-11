Policeman grabbed over GH¢100,000 Police recruitment scam

Prosecution said Asomani could not honour his promise and went into hiding

General Sergeant Kennedy Asomani, accused of collecting GH¢100,000 from forty-four persons under the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Police Service but failed, has appeared before An Accra Circuit Court.

General Sergeant Asomani, now on interdiction, is said to have told the complainants that he was enlisting people through Protocol links to the Service.



Accused is facing four counts of defrauding by false pretences.



He has denied the charges when his plea was taken in Twi language.



The court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.



Asomani has since refunded GH¢33,000 out of the amount in open court.

The court has ordered prosecution to file their disclosures two days to the next adjourned date.



Asomani is expected to reappear on June 8.



Defense Counsel, Mr Benjamin Afari prayed the court to admit his client to bail as he was not a flight risk and that his client would not interfere in police investigations.



According to Mr Afari, Asomani had credible persons who would stand as sureties for him, adding that the accused had monetized some of his property to defray the cost.



Defense counsel said when remanded into custody, the accused would not be able to sell those properties.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector John S.K. Gohoho prayed the court to attach strings to the bail condition such that it would compel the accused to attend court.



Chief Inspector Gohoho informed the court that the Police had so far retrieved GHS33, 000 from the accused person.



Prosecution’s case was that the complainants, John Takyi, Eric Affum Apraku, Kissy Patterson and Daniel Oppong are a bookseller, a Public servant, Fire Officer and Police Civilian Employee, respectively.



Chief Inspector Gohoho said Asomani stationed with the Estate Unit of the Ghana Police Service headquarters is on interdiction.



Prosecution said during the year 2018 and 2019, accused persons went around introducing themselves to a number of people including the four complainants that he was enlisting people into the Ghana Police Service through protocol links.

According to prosecution, Asomani also told the complainant that he had and could help any of their relatives who wanted to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.



Based on the assurance of the accused persons, Jasper Takyi one of the complainants parted with GH¢62,500 on behalf of 25 people.



Prosecution said the accused collected GH¢8,500 from the Affum, the second complainant and GH¢20,000 from the Patterson and later Asomani collected GHC6, 500 from the Oppong, the fourth complainant, under the pretext that he was going to recruit their wards into the Ghana Police Service.



Prosecution said Asomani could not honour his promise and went into hiding.



On April 29, this year, Asomani was arrested by the complainants from his hideout at Kanda, Accra and handed over to the Police at Cantonments for further investigations.

Prosecution said during investigations cash in the sum of GH¢33,000 was retrieved from Asomani.