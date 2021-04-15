Policeman in trouble for assisting British to escape from lawful custody

The police said the detective handed over passport of the convict

A police detective, Lance Corporal Kwame Adu Asabereh, who allegedly forged an official document to assist a convicted British to escape from lawful custody, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday.

L/C Asabereh, stationed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Accra, was charged with three counts of forgery of official documents, abetment of crime, namely prisoner escape and corruption by a public officer.



The court heard that the police detective handed over passport of the convict, Harold Davies, which was in his(police) custody to Davies, to enable him (convict) travel back to the United Kingdom.



Inspector Atuna Dickson told the court presided over by Afua Owusua that L/C Asabereh, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him, assisted Davies to escape from lawful custody because the convict promised to help him (policeman) to travel abroad.



Insp Dickson said in 2019, a case of defrauding by false pretences, involving Davies, was referred to the accused for investigation.



Davies pleaded guilty when he appeared before the court and was convicted to three years in prison.

Insp Dickson said the detective was asked to escort the British to Nsawam Prisons, but instead, L/C Asabereh accompanied the convict to his (L/C Asabereh) home at Sapeiman.



The prosecution told the court that investigations revealed that the accused forged the Police Removal of Prisoner Book to suggest that the convict had been sent and received by authorities of Nsawam Prisons.



The prosecutor said the accused admitted the offence upon his arrest.



The case has been adjourned to April 27.