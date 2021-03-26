Policeman jailed 10 years for extorting GH₵2,000 from civilians

File Photo

A Cape Coast High Court has sentenced a police officer to ten years imprisonment for extorting an amount of GH₵2,000.00 from innocent civilians in Assin Fosu.

G/Sgt Augustine Owusu Ansah, No. 45533, based in Assin Fosu was caught on camera negotiating the amount with some civilians he had arrested for allegedly dealing in narcotics and fraud.



However, police investigations revealed that the officer cooked up the baseless acquisitions with the view of extorting sums of money for personal gains.

G/Sgt Ansah pleaded not guilty to the charge of extortion but was found guilty after the trial and was convicted as such in hard labour in a court presided over by Mrs Malike Woanya-Dey.