Policeman jumps from a three-storey building in a suicide attempt

Police Die Corporal Emmanuel Sarpong

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

A Police Corporal in Kumasi is recovering from multiple fractures after attempting suicide by jumping from a three-storey building in the city's Central Business District.

Corporal Emmanuel Sarpong with the Kumasi Ridge Police Station, according to a police situational report, sighted by MyNewsGh.com, drove to the Kumasi Central Barracks climbed the story building situated within the barracks and jumped off, injuring himself in the process

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, where he has been admitted at the emergency ward for treatment. At the time of filing this report, he was visited at the hospital and was found responding to treatment.

The Medical Officer on duty at the emergency ward revealed that the policeman had suffered fractures on both legs and that they are yet to assess the extent of the fractures.

