Policeman on motorbike crashed to death during manhunt for traffic offendor

The accident scene

A police officer from the Police Visibility unit met his untimely death following an accident that happened on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Gao junction near Kentinkrono in the Ashanti region.

According to a report by asaaseradio.com, the unidentified police officer who was chasing a traffic offender reportedly collided with a faulty stationary truck with registration number GM 445-13.



In a viral video shared online, the officer was captured lying lifeless with severe cuts around his head and other body parts.



“Both of them were on top speed,” one of the witnesses told Asaase News’ Jonathan Ofori.



“The officer was pursuing the civilian biker but suddenly we heard a loud sound only for us to discover that he [the officer] had crashed into the stationary truck. He bled profusely as he suffered some deep cuts. The civilian motorist was also struck down in the process. He had some deep cuts around his body parts and fractures.



“This truck has been on the shoulder of this stretch for days and there is no sense of urgency for authorities to tow it to a safe place. Many of such are dotted on our roads and they have become death traps. This is a disaster in waiting and authorities must take steps to address this,” another eyewitness lamented.

The civilian motorist involved in the accident was reportedly rushed to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) hospital for medical attention but was also pronounced dead on arrival.



Emergency services, including the police MTTD, swiftly responded to the scene following a distress call. The accident caused heavy traffic on that stretch with inhabitants expressing shock and sorrow.



