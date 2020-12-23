Policeman sodomizes 22-year-old man at Tanzui

A Policeman in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Capital is said to have allegedly sodomized a 22-year-old resident.

According to the Police, Ayine Joseph who is the victim called the Bolgatanga Police Station that after he was granted bail by Constable Raymond Kwasi Brempong for an offence, he took him to his home in Tanzui, a suburb of the Bolgatanga Municipality.



He said while in the residence of Raymond Kwasi Brempong, he sodomized him.



As evidence, the Ayine Joseph said he took one locally manufactured pistol in the room of the policeman at his blindside.

The locally manufactured pistol which according to the Police was an exhibit kept at the Regional CID but found its way to the suspect’s room was later retrieved from the victim’s landlord at Bolga.



The sodomized Ayine Joseph is said to have been given Police medical form to attend hospital for examination and report.



The policeman has since denied the allegation but has been detained to assist with investigations