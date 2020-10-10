Polio vaccine is free from coronavirus, avail children of the vaccination - Health Director advises

The GHS is embarking on a nationwide vaccination exercise from October 8-11, 2020.

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Ansah, the Director of Health Service in the Asene Manso Akroso District has stated that, "polio vaccine is not infected with corona virus" and called on parents to avail their children for the exercise to protect them against contracting the polio disease.

He said, the form of identification for the polio vaccination teams can be noticed through the vaccine carriers or containers, the health service apron and the tag they wear and also parents can report to officials at nearby health facilities, if they find anything unusual among members undertaking the vaccination exercise for immediate action.



He cleared the issue of concern raised by parents at a micro-planning meeting on polio vaccination and vitamin A supplementation held at Akroso in the district.



Polio is a highly infectious viral illness and disabling disease that largely affects children under 15 years of age.



Mr Owusu Ansah said, the Ghana Health Service in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) is undertaking the mass polio vaccination and vitamin A supplement campaign for target children under five years from October 8-11, 2020.

He noted that, the mass exercise was a response activity to the outbreak of polio detected by the service in a number of children and also to complement the routine vaccination activities.



Mr. Stephen Boakye the Officer at the Disease Control Unit in the district said, symptoms for polio include; headache, fever, pain or stiffness in the arms or legs and fatigue.



The preventive measures he said, were; avoidance of open defecation, improved hygienic practices and sanitation, provision of clean water, and immunisation.