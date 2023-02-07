Polio vaccine shortage hits Greater Accra Region

A child receiving a polio vaccine

Oral Polio vaccines are in short supply in the Greater Accra Region. The situation has caused fear and panic among parents, who believe it could be dangerous for their children.

This is due to the government’s inability to obtain the vaccine in time to restock hospitals that require it, despite the fact that the vaccine has been very effective in combating polio and protecting children from the disease.



Some nurses have confirmed to Rainbow Radio’s Fiifi Ankomah that several hospitals in the region are in short of supplies of the vaccines.



From the details available, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the various polyclinics, and other health facilities are short of supplies.

The nursing officer who confirmed this said, ”there is a shortage of polio vaccines. We have been to Korle-Bu and all the polyclinics in Accra, and we have not been able to get some. The situation is severe and a threat to the health of newborns”.



Some parents who appeared worried also told our reporter that they have moved from one health facility to the other in search of the vaccines, but it has proved futile.



The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and affects children, particularly those under the age of five, poses a significant threat to the country’s efforts to maintain its polio-free status since 2008.