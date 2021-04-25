Political Scientist advocates reforms in Ghana’s electoral process

Dr. Alidu Seidu is a senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana

A Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Alidu Seidu says following the mishaps experienced by the Electoral Commission in declaring election results last year and this year’s election petition hearings, the time is right for concrete reforms in Ghana’s electoral procedures.

He said the lessons drawn from having two election petition cases in the country’s democratic dispensation call for changes in how elections are conducted and the accurate predictions of electoral outcomes.



Speaking to GBC News, Dr Alidu Seidu said these reforms must predominantly centre on the Electoral Commission.

Dr. Alidu Seidu condemned the NDC’s boycotting of IPAC meetings called by the Electoral Commission.



He said the NDC should rather use the IPAC process as an opportunity to make suggestions for reforms.