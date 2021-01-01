Political disagreements must not degenerate into enmity - Rev Joshua Obeng

Rev Joshua Obeng, Resident Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre

Ghanaians have been admonished to remain united and live in harmony to build a prosperous country for future generations irrespective of their political inclination.

Rev Joshua Obeng, Resident Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) who gave the advice, said Ghanaians must not allow political disagreements to degenerate into enmity which had the potential to compromise the peace in the country.



Speaking to the media after a watch-night service to usher in 2021 in Kumasi, he said it was normal for people to have a disagreement over issues but the ability to resolve them amicably was what mattered most.



He, therefore, urged political parties with outstanding issues over the recent elections to seek redress from the law courts to further strengthen Ghana’s democratic credentials.



“Disagreement does not mean there shouldn’t be peace and as pastors, we have a role to play in making sure that the disagreement of Ghanaians does not escalate with where people pick up knives and other weapons to fight each other”, he noted.

He said 2021 offered a lot of hope with various governments and international bodies planning to make the world a better place, saying that, “the fact that the world has not ended is a pure sign from God that there are still possibilities in 2021.



He underlined the need for Ghanaians to keep faith in God and that as long as they believed in the Lord His mercies shall be with them throughout the year.



Rev. Obeng also spoke of plans by the church to reach out to communities in the Kumasi Metropolis this year by economically empowering people and also creating opportunities for others to improve their livelihoods.



He recounted how the church supported a lot of people during the lockdown last year and pledged the commitment of the church to continue to be a blessing to society.