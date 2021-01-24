Political ‘extremism’ has boomed after NPP's first term – Madina MP

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina MP

The governing New Patriotic Party has induced alarming political extremism into Ghana’s body politic after the first term of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

This is according to for Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



The Member of Parliament in a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday stressed that the NDC had a legal authority as representatives of the people to put in check that extremism especially with their numerical strength in the current parliament.



His post centered on the composition of the current Appointments Committee of the house which has 13 members apiece. But the chairman being the first deputy speaker of parliament means that the NPP loses one vote.



He charged that any appointee that appears before them will have to earn their success because the NDC MPs will put national interest above all else in scrutinizing and bringing out the best from all nominees that will appear before them.



"I believe the onus is on the nominee(s) to satisfy the Appointment Committee and the General public that they are the most qualified and deserving to serve the interest of Ghanaians per their nomination," he stressed.



Below is his full post:



Given the current composition of the Appointments Committee, many have sought to create needless panic in the public space with non-existing threats of failure of potential nominees or even an automatic pass of same.



Indeed, According to the Standing Orders of Parliament, particularly Order 172 (2), it is clear that “It shall be the duty of the committee to recommend to Parliament for approval or otherwise....”

This means, the Committee’s work is limited to recommendations. It also means that if you are not recommended by the committee, you won’t even have the opportunity to be considered for approval or otherwise by Parliament.



In approving or disapproving a nominee, Order 172 (4) says it shall be by consensus or secret ballot. Where it is by ballot, Order 172(8) says a Candidate who fails to attain 50% of the vote cast is rejected.



The Appointments Committee would work conscientiously to recommend nominees who pass the test for approval. Where there is no consensus as to recommendation, we may have to resort to voting. This is where many are lamenting that, by the current composition of the Committee, it will be an automatic 13 NDC votes against 12 NPP votes, but i beg to differ.



It is clear that by the application of Order 211 and particularly Order 211 (5), the Chairman of the Committee is excluded from voting and hence gives the NDC side an advantage to disqualify some targeted nominees.



I wish to remind all of us that our fidelity is to the National Interest and nothing short of that. What we will be doing is performing a national exercise. Articles 78 and 79 of the 1992 constitution requires the appointment of Ministers and Deputy Ministers with approval by parliament.

It is instructive that the Executive Authority and functions of the President under the Constitution by the application of Article 58 (3) and (4), are to be exercised by these Ministers and Deputy Ministers in the name of and on behalf of the President by virtue of their appointment by the President.



Each and everyone of us on the committee would be representing the sovereign will of the people of Ghana. We will openly scrutinize every nominee and hold them to the highest standards required for decent and modest public life which respect the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Our interest would be to give Ghanaian men and women of proven integrity the opportunity to serve us all in the fear of God (Allah) and in humility. People who will recognize that, sovereignty resides in the people of Ghana and the powers they are given is for the benefit and welfare of Ghanaians.



There is no doubt that the politics of the NPP in the past four (4) years, when they had the advantage of both Executive power and Legislative Power, has introduced extremism into our body politics at an overly alarming depth.



I am just afraid that, if we unconsciously fall for their doctrine of extremism, societal polarisation will witness an upsurge and our society will soon take a downhill trip. Ghana is the eventual loser and even more especially, the weak, aged and most vulnerable.



I think we must avoid their extremism, just be strong, firm and fair. Never surrendering to any negativism but being positive and constructive at all times, putting the national interest first, else we destroy our beautiful nation. We must at all times also be inspired by love for God and Country and good conscience to do our best.

This is why Ghanaians gave us the opportunity to serve them. Any nominee who passes or fails would only have done so because they passed or failed the test of National Interest which we are called upon by the Constitution to protect on this occasion.



Congratulations to the nominees and i wish them the best of luck.



