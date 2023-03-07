Political leaders urged to extend their vision beyond parties for growth of the country

A Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has urged political leaders to extend their vision beyond their parties for the growth of the country.

He said Ghana would achieve enormous progress if leaders managed the country’s resources properly and put the country first. Dr. Ansah-Asante said this during a television discussion to mark Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration.



The Political Scientist expressed concern about the extravagancy involved in Independence Day celebrations without recourse to economic hardships.



He said the good inheritance bequeathed to Ghanaians by our forebears has not been well taken care of. Dr. Asah-Asante said over the years, Ghana has failed to have a just society, with a number of injustices being recorded in various facets of life.

He said the little that can be done to glorify those who fought for independence is by protecting and defending what they left behind. Dr. Asah-Asante, therefore, urged government to acknowledge the efforts of other people who, in their small ways, contributed to the fight for independence and celebrate them as well.



