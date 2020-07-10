General News

Political parties advised against politicking in schools

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana Education Service

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Friday advised political party representatives observing the voter registration of students not to use the campuses for partisan politics.

A statement signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations, GES, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, directed schools to put in place measures to ensure strict compliance with coronavirus health and safety protocols and asked political parties and observers to respect the measures.



It further charged all heads of schools under the supervision of regional and district directors to ensure that necessary arrangements were put in place for the smooth take-off of the exercise.



The Electoral Commission (EC) upon request from GES on Thursday, July 9, announced in a statement that it would embark on a two-day registration exercise for all eligible Senior High School and Technical and Vocational Education Training students across the country.

The two-day exercise started on Friday, July 10, and would end on Saturday, July 11, 2020.



The exercise is taking place in all schools that did not have polling stations. The statement said additional days would be announced when necessary to ensure that no one was left out.

