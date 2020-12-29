Political party leaders will be killed before January 7 – Bishop Salifu Amoako

Renowned pastor and leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has called for a swift and cautious protection of the country’s borders in the run-up to the inauguration of new political leaders in the country.

The calm and collected religious leader while expounding revelations he had received from God ahead of the new year stated that there was the need for the security apparatus to be vigilant against the infiltration of troublemakers into the country.



Bishop Salifu Amoako hinted that while God will transform the fortunes of the country’s economy which was hard-hit by the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus to unrecognizable feats, in the coming months, there were equally plans to eliminate political leaders.



Speaking during a joint press conference with Rev Owusu Bempah, December 14, the Alive Chapel International pastor said, “…if we don’t pray, certain people will come into the country and begin to attack and kill some political leaders at night and the culprits will not be found.



“An attack is coming… the police, and security agents should be vigilant in order to prevent it from happening.

“Something is going to happen from now to the 7th of January and it won’t be good,” he added.



Bishop Salify Amoako furthered that the attacks are attempts to create disgruntlement in the Akufo-Addo led administration.



Watch the video below:



