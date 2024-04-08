Political positions are to serve, not to be bossy — Ho MCE

Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson

Source: GNA

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has stated that political positions are meant to serve the people.

“A political position is not a big man position but rather a servant position,” he said.



Mr Bosson said this in an address he delivered at a fundraising durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Hodzo Aviefe in the Ho Municipality.



He advised those in political positions to lead in humility and not be bossy.



Mr Bosson stated that before the advent of democracy, chiefs were enormously powerful but “politicians took away their power and reduced some of them to beggars just to have influence over them."

He advised politicians to accord chiefs the needed respect, dignity and encouragement, adding, “the chieftaincy institution is a dignified one.”



He noted that the HMA had drawn a blueprint that would serve as a guide for the developmental needs of all communities in the municipality.



The MCE urged the people to exercise restraint as the government is working to spread the national cake equitably.



He told the gathering that a campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences would soon be opened in the community and advised against making politics out of it.

Mr Bosson said he is looking for investors to help turn Hodzo into a food basket of the country.



He said the Assembly had acquired 36,000 coconut seedlings for distribution to farmers in the municipality and urged farmers in the area to take advantage of them.



He advised chiefs and opinion leaders in the Hodzo traditional area to bury their differences and unite for the development of the area.



“Don’t let our individual differences and politics divide us,” he advised.

Mr Bosson promised that the Assembly would help them put up the proposed community Centre.



Togbe Agbolosu VII, Chief of the community in a welcome address, called on his subjects to join hands to develop the town.



He urged the youth to shun all lifestyles that are alien to them as Ghanaians.



Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, who was a special guest, lauded the efforts of the people not to wait for the government to do it all for them.

He hoped the bond of friendship between the two communities would grow from strength to strength.



Mr Dickson Agbenya, a Budget Analyst of the Ho Municipal Assembly, and a citizen of the town, told the Ghana News Agency that funds raised at the durbar would be used to build an ultra-modern community center.



Mr Ernest Agbenya, a magistrate who chaired the function, appealed to the people to forge a united front for the development of the community.



Mr Boson presented a Polytank valued at GHC10,000, 12 street lights and GHC1,000 to the community.