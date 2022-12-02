Political power is temporal position, avoid causing pains to your subjects – Chairman COKA tells politicians

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

One of the household names in the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah branded as (COKA), has called leaders in Ghana to avoid causing pain to their subjects with the temporal power they hold.

According to him, all leaders, be they religious leaders, political leaders, or community leaders, among others, have expired dates hence the need for them to respect and serve the country with a sense of humanity.



He added that the constitution, the appointing authority, and the votes of the people make positions temporal hence the need for leaders to humble themselves while in authority.



The former chairman for the NPP in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency has thus urged all high-holding offices, to serve in all humility, and put Ghanaian citizens first in the discharge of their daily work.



According to him, positions have expiring dates, so whoever is handed a chance to serve in high offices of the land should only see it as a privilege and work with decorum to help accelerate Ghana's development.

The NPP stalwart said this when he took to his social media handles on November 28, 2022, to express his thoughts on ways all citizens in the country could help move the nation forward



"Before you were asked to lead, you had friends and family, please respect them because a day is coming when you will be holding your three mobile phones without a single call."



"Be careful you don’t create permanent enemies with your position because a time will come you will be out of your position without a police escort, you will join a queue and probably meet the same people you disrespected."