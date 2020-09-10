Politics

Politically motivated 'Akyem Mafia & Sakawa Boys' demo didn’t even make sense to chiefs – Victor Smith claims

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Victor Smith

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Victor Smith says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) fueled Wednesday’s demonstration against the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for describing the people of Akyem as ‘Sakawa Mafias’.

To him, the protest was to divert attention from the promising NDC’s manifesto.



“The demonstration is purely political just to divert attention. Even the demonstration didn’t make sense to their Chiefs, I spoke to some Chiefs and they were surprised,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



The President for Okyeman Youth Association, Nana Ampem Darko Amponsah has strongly denied allegations that a demonstration staged on Wednesday against the NDC and its flagbearer for describing them as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’ was sponsored by some bigwigs within government.



He said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie' that, “no one in government has given us anything to demonstrate.”



Concerned Citizens of Okyeman and Okyeman Youth For Development on Wednesday morning hit the streets of Asamankese in the Eastern Region in protest against the unfortunate comment posted by Bolgatanga Central MP, Hon Isaac Adongo and shared by H.E John Dramani Mahama on his Facebook timeline.

The comment "Akyem Sakawa Boys" did not go down well with the people of the Akyem land hence the demonstration to demand apology and retraction from the statesman and flag bearer of the main opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama.



John Mahama recently shared a comment by MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, in which he sought to say that an “Akyem Sakawa Mafia” in government initiated the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal to rob the state.



“Agyapa Royalties fraud is the last straw: The Akyem sakawa boys and grandpas must go,” was the headline of the original post that was also shared by Mr Mahama.



Since Mr Mahama shared the post, it has been condemned as ethnocentric against the people of Akyem Abuakwa.



