Regional News

Politicians, MCEs, DCEs, chiefs are involved in galamsey activities - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Correspondence from Western Region:

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he is aware some DCEs, MCEs, politicians and chiefs are involved in illegal galamsey activities.



According to the president, the excuse given by these perpetrators is that the activity gives employment to the youth, however, it is prudent for them to put an end to it.



"As for the galamsey it is not only the youth who are doing it, MCEs, DCEs, Ministers are involved...Even some of you (chiefs) are involved. Indeed, the activity generates lots of money...no matter what galamsey money is evil so let us all come together to reduce it," he said.



The President entreated the Chiefs to employ the youth to rather join the Community Mining Program, get trained and practice safe mining.



"Galamsey, I know, people are saying that is what is feeding the youth...We have to think of a new job opportunity for the youth."

He called on Ghanaians to embrace the Community Mining Initiative which is aimed at to protecting the country's environment from destruction.



In this regard, President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, inaugurated a Community Mining Program to create jobs for over 2,000 trained youth in Nzema East Municipality.



Ending his speech, President Akufo-Addo pledged to ensure a peaceful election and also called on the Chiefs to educate their subjects to be law-abiding before, during and after the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The President of Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw V, in his welcome address thanked the President for forgiveness of Sekondi College student who used unpleasant words on the president.



Ogyeahoho Yaw V stated that the Sekondi College student is their son and did not acted well.

He called on other students to respect authorities and be focused on their studies to become great personalities in future in Ghana.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity, to commend President Akufo-Addo for the smooth implementation of the Free SHS flagship programme.



"We thank you for implementing the Free SHS of which today so many children who are your (President Akufo-Addo) grandchildren are writing their final exams", he acknowledged.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.