Politicians abandon old projects, start new ones to steal from national purse - Bishop Mensah

President of Full Gospel Church International, Bishop Samuel N Mensah

The President of Full Gospel Church International, Bishop Samuel N Mensah, is advocating the need to promote a government of continuity, as a way to help accelerate the country’s growth and development.

According to Bishop Mensah, the only reason politicians refuse to complete existing projects is their desire to rob the country by beginning new projects while abandoning existing ones.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 13 April 2020, he bemoaned the practice and called on future governments to adopt the culture of completing projects started by past governments.



Bishop Mensah, who is also an executive member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that: “We need to promote a government of continuity, a government of continuity is about continuing from where the previous government left off and do not start a new project”.



“We have a lot of uncompleted projects dotted all along the country with the taxpayer's money”.



“Look at the sad story of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where an eight storey-building of the maternity block has been there for forty-something years and it now has to be pulled down”.

“Look at the amount of money we put in. It’s all a matter of irresponsible leadership that we seem to be experiencing for many years in our national lives," he asserted.



“So, let us have a government of continuity where a government will continue with what he inherited," he urged.



“There are lots of estate buildings that have been put up by Kufuor around Dawhenya, Kpone area, it is still left there uncompleted. Even in this present government that [Kufuor belongs], it hasn’t been completed.



“These politicians love to start new projects because that is the only way they can amass some wealth, that’s the only way they can rob the country, that’s the only way they can steal from the national purse so they will abandon a project and start one for themselves, so let us promote a government of continuity.”