Politicians are corrupt because the average Ghanaian is extremely corrupt – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has stated that Ghanaians are generally corrupt people.

He said that people accuse politicians of being corrupt but the truth of the matter is that politicians are just a reflection of the people they lead.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday, February 10, 2023, the MP added that the problem of Ghana is that every aspect of life in the country is marred with corruption.



“We are living in a political bubble where we blame politicians for being corrupt. But politicians are corrupt because of the people that we lead. Because the Ghanaian people are inertly corrupt.



“The average Ghanaian is extremely corrupt and has absolutely lost their moral fibre…,” he said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The MP cited an example of political party delegates demanding money from candidates contesting for positions in the party.

He added that the candidates after winning the positions they wanted will also find ways and means of getting their monies back.



“You tend around and say that the minister is corrupt. He is not corrupt, he is only paying back the money he advanced to you, he is paying it back using your taxes,” he added.



Politicians are corrupt because of the people they lead, the average Ghanaian is extremely corrupt.



