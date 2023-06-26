11
Politicians are part of the flock, you can't abandon them - Speaker to churches

Mon, 26 Jun 2023

Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has called on the church to play a more active role in shaping the destiny of Ghana.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of The Apostolic Church-Ghana on Saturday, June 24, 2023, Bagbin emphasised that the church's diminishing interest in national and political matters has had dire consequences on the moral and social fabric of the country.

Bagbin also emphasised the importance of the church's involvement, stating, "Please, the politicians are part of the flock, you can't abandon them. We cannot continue to close our eyes, take a back seat, and rely solely on prayers as a substitute for discipline, hard work, and the sense of duty that comes with being patriotic citizens."

While recognising the power of prayer, Bagbin stressed the necessity of combining it with tangible action.

He asserted; "Those defeatist attitudes will not suffice. We must proactively address the challenges confronting our nation."

The Speaker urged the church to harness its influence in promoting good governance, social justice, and economic development.

He called upon religious leaders to raise their voices against corruption and other forms of injustice that hinder Ghana's progress.

