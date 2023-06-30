Politicians can't develop this country alone – Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin with Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin and their kids

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, has called on religious leaders, civil society organisations and traditional authorities to fully participate in the day-to-day administration of the state.

In a recent keynote address, Right Honorable Alban S.K. Bagbin, delivered a powerful speech as the guest of honour at the Investiture and Induction Service of the leadership of the Apostolic Church-Ghana (TAC-GH).



The Speaker of Parliament emphasised the importance of embracing each day with a meaningful purpose, spreading kindness, and making a positive difference in the lives of others.



He urged everyone to value the blessings of waking up healthy and to find joy in God's grace.



The Speaker expressed concern over the negative reputation that leaders, whether political, traditional, or religious, have garnered for themselves personal wealth at the expense of their organisations or nations.



He stressed the importance of electing leaders driven by merit and a commitment to improving social, economic, and human resources.

Speaker Bagbin urged religious leaders, including those in the church, to embrace their civic responsibility and actively engage in national and political matters. He highlighted the negative consequences of religious disengagement from these issues, such as corruption, unemployment, and illegal activities.



In response to these challenges, Speaker Bagbin introduced the Citizens Bureau, a project aimed at enhancing citizens' participation in the work of parliament. He encouraged leaders from civil society organisations, religious bodies, and traditional institutions to collaborate closely with the bureau to address national issues effectively.



Also, Speaker Bagbin called on the newly elected leaders of the Apostolic Church-Ghana (TAC-GH) to adhere to the core tenets of the church and prioritise self-sacrificial love, moral uprightness, excellence, and a strong desire to serve and improve society.



In conclusion, he emphasised that the responsibility of TAC-GH's progress lies not only with the leadership but with the entire membership, urging everyone to play an active role in the church's mission.