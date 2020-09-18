Politics

Politicians go for commercial loans just to pay filing fees – Kwesi Pratt

Some political parties have raised concerns over the GHC100k filing fee announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The fees required to pick a form to become a parliamentary candidate is GHC10,000, and that of the Presidential is GHC100, 000 according to the EC.



However, some of the political parties including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the People’s National Convention (PNC), the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), the All People’s Congress (APC) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have expressed reservation over the EC’s decision.



Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' disclosed how some politicians go for loans just to pay the filing fees.



"There are some who go for commercial loans for filing fees and campaigns. If he is not lucky and he loses then his world comes to an end," he indicated.

He thus agreed with political pundits who feel the fee is exorbitant and further stated the payment of such huge sums for nomination forms is one of the major contributions to corruption in Ghana.



'This filing fee is too much...If we want corruption to escalate, let's continue to do what we're doing....," Kwesi Pratt said.





