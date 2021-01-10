Politicians should not jeopardize our peace – Christian Council General Secretary

General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Cyril Fayose

Ghanaians must not only pray in the search for durable peace, they should work actively towards consolidating peace.

The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, CCG, Dr. Cyril Fayose, made the call while tasking especially political parties and the electoral commission to lead the process by working together for the betterment of the country.



Speaking at a church event in Accra, the CCG top executive said: “We should not only pray for peace and goodwill in Ghana; we must also walk the talk, we must walk the hymn and the singing, we must walk the prayer.



“Our political leaders and their followers should not do anything to jeopardise the peace that we enjoy in Ghana. They must rather express goodwill and love towards one another,” he stressed.



The event, 2021 annual Thanksgiving Day service and induction ceremony of the Grace Communion International (GCI), saw the induction of Pastor Theophilus Nii Okai as new Chief Executive and National Pastor of the church.



Outcome of December 7 polls

The December 7 general elections returned incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president. The major parties – the National Democratic Congress, NDC, and New Patriotic Party, NPP; got the same number of seats in parliament – 137 apiece. The only outsider is Fomena MP and second deputy speaker, who won his seat as an independent candidate.



The first sitting of the new parliament led to chaotic scenes in the process of electing a new speaker of the house. Which party sits on the majority is to be decided when the house reconvenes next Friday.



As it stands now, both parties are claiming the title. Long-serving lawmaker Alban Bagbin was elected speaker beating NPP’s nominee Mike Oquaye.



Meanwhile, with a split parliament and a speaker from the opposition NDC, calls have increased for the parties to work together in advancing the interest of Ghana.