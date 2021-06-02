Politicians to descend on Wonoo tomorrow as NPP’s Sir John goes home

Sir John will be buried tomorrow

• Sir John will be buried on Thursday, June 3, 2021

• He died on July 1, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital



• The family is appealing to persons who will attend the event to respect the protocols on coronavirus



The crème de la crème of the Ghanaian political class are expected to converge at Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region to pay their last respect to the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, known widely as Sir John.



The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic reportedly succumbed to Coronavirus on July 1, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



More than ten months after his demise, Sir John will be buried tomorrow in a ceremony that is expected to have the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other leading members of the New Patriotic Party in attendance.

Charles Owusu, who is the Director of Special Duties at the Forestry Commission and a family member assured that all protocols on Coronavirus will be strictly adhered to.



“Sir John was a very decent and law-abiding person so I will plead with anyone who’ll attend the funeral to respect the protocols on coronavirus. The virus is still in the country so we all should protect ourselves. If you come and they direct you, please obey and lets protect ourselves,” he said.



He also disclosed that there will be performances by some musicians who used to entertain Sir John whiles he was alive.



“The Forestry Commission has made arrangements that some musicians that Sir John loved whiles he was alive and invited to perform at his functions will be present at the funeral to sing and bid him farewell,” he added.