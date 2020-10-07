Politicization of secessionist saga appalling – Govt blasts Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

Government has condemned what it says is the politicization of the secessionist saga by the general secretary of the opposition NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Mr. Nketiah addressing a gathering in the Volta region accused the NPP government of orchestrating the recent disturbances by the separatist group.



But responding to the allegations on Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described the comments by the NDC General Secretary as appalling and disappointing.



He commended the chiefs and local leaders for their cooperation which has led to arrests, retrieval of weapons and deeper understanding in local communities.

“When people started making ethnic inciting comments like this in Rwanda people took it as a joke only for 100s of thousands to be killed. No responsible politician should take that path,” he said.



The Information Minister used the opportunity to urge all political actors to support the national efforts in dealing with the situation.



“State institutions like Peace Council and other well-meaning groups like religious groups should call out untoward political behaviour,” he added.