Politics and religion are two sides of the same coin – Alan insists

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, appears to have doubled down on his assertion that Ghana needs a Christian leader.

It can be recalled that Alan was berated by a section of the public, especially some New Patriotic Party members for stating that Ghana must elect a Christian leader.



But it appears the former minister of trade and industry is unperturbed about the numerous criticisms he has since faced for parading such an assertion.



In a video shared on X on April 4, 2024, Alan insisted that politics cannot be separated from religion.



“Politics and Religion are two sides of the same coin. Let us exhibit the values of Christ to bring transformation to our dear nation. If you read the Bible, the prophets and the kings were one.



"They were together and God spoke through the prophets to elect kings. Politics and religion are two sides of the same coin. And so, the clergy, you must be involved. You can’t say that you would not involve yourself in this because Ghana has a dominantly Christian population, 70% Christian,” he stressed.

Emphasizing the role of Christianity in governance, Alan also indicated that the clergy would be blamed if the ‘wrong leader’ was elected to rule the country.



BAI/EB



