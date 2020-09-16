Politics

Politics in Ablekuma West will remain non-violent – Ursula assures

Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekufful

Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency and Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekufful has assured electorates of a peaceful campaign and election as she kickstarts her outreach.

She noted that the constituency is known to enjoy peaceful processes whiles cautioning any party or group that intends to cause any form of violence in the area.



Ursula was speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the first day of what she calls retail campaigning in the area.



Ursula together with her supporters walked the principal streets of Dansoman to reach out to her electorate as they pasted posters, shared handbills, and literally painted the town red and blue Saturday, September 12.

Answering a question posed by starrfm.com.gh on how she planned to caution the youth in the area against election-related violence, she maintained “we never engage in election violence here. But if we are attacked we defend ourselves. We would never ever cast the first stone. Here in Abekuma West, we believe in decent politics, politics of ideas.”



She went on “we are standing on our record. In the eight years that I have been MP of this constituency, they know what I have done. And we are standing on that record to tell the people to vote for us again.”



She assured “we don’t have time for violence and we are telling the other side too that this is our territory, and it is in our interest to have a peaceful election. We will work to have a peaceful election. If they try anything, we will meet them squarely.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.