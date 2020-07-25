Politics

Politics is a dirty game - Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has described politics as a dirty game.

Speaking to Host of Citi FM’s Eye Witness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu, he admitted that politics has its down sides and advised the former to stay away from it since it won’t help him.



“Umaru, few days ago I heard you speak to Dr Oko-Boye. You are a budding journalist, you have the potential, stick to your potential, don’t go into politics; it won’t help you”, Koku told Sanda when the host pushed him to the wall to respond to a question which he refused but gave him that advise.



“Stick to your job, you have a budding future ahead of you, forget about politics”, Koku emphasized when Mr. Amadu kept asking the Director of Professor John Evans Atta-Mills institute same question.





“Umaru, you have potential, stay on the potential. Forget about politics, it won’t help you”, he added.



Mr Anyidoho in recent times appears to have fallen apart with his party NDC because of some perceived treatment meted to him particularly during the NDC national executive elections.

