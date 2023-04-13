Politics is an art of war! - Kabila replies NDC over Bryan Acheampong's comment

James Kwabena Bomfeh, alias Kabila

James Kwabena Bomfeh has jumped to the defence of the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong over some statements the latter made while addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party at Mpraeso.

Hon. Bryan Acheampong has come under political siege for making comments thought to be seditious with his critics, mainly the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), calling on the Inspector General of Police to arrest him.



Speaking to a mammoth NPP faithfuls, the Minister stated that, "it will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC".



He further said; "NDC party will collapse...we will show them that we have the men. We have the men!...We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost,” Hon. Bryan Acheampong blurted out.



He stressed that, "if the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men".



The NDC have described these statements by the Minister as "reckless and treasonable".



But James Kwabena Bomfeh, alias Kabila, wonders which part of Bryan Acheampong's remarks merits an arrest.

"Did he say if Ghanaians vote for an NDC candidate to win the elections, they won't hand over power to the person? So, what really is the point?", he queried.



To him, Mr. Acheampong's statements were mere political rhetoric to ginger up his party supporters.



"Politics is an art of war...Every person who knows political rhetoric knows how to charge the atmosphere," he asserted .



Kabila also expressed disappointment in the Minority in Parliament over their call for arrest of Bryan Acheampong, saying if the Minority thinks he has breached their standing orders, they should take him to the Privileges Committee.



"If Bryan Acheampong is in breach of this constitution or the standing orders of Parliament, the Privileges Committee is there. The courts are there," he stated while responding to the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



Also reacting to the civil societies condemning Bryan Acheampong, Kabila asked "what is their case? What did Bryan Acheampong say that they claim has brought chaos?"