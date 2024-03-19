Politics mu water bender: X users react to Cheddar's 'sea to Kumasi' promise

Cheddar and Katara, the water bender

Social media users, especially those on X (formerly Twitter) are commenting on a political promise to extend the sea from Ghana's coast to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The promise was made by Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, a presidential hopeful and leader of The New Force movement as part of his Listening Tour in the region.



The politician cum business magnate sees a sea in Kumasi as a crucial step towards unlocking the potential of Ghana's Eastern and Western Corridors to boost international trade.



In an interview on March 18, 2024, with Kojo Marfo on Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi, Bediako explained his plan: "Why are we still transporting individual containers by road when the sea could offer a faster and more efficient means?"



His plan, he stated, was in tandem with similar initiatives elsewhere, where countries had extended maritime transport routes inland, pointing to Dubai's transformation from desert to coastal city as an example.



Cheddar and Kumasi have since been in the top trends with X users raising issues about the feasibility of his plan, others are mocking the people of Kumasi while others are having a go at Cheddar in sarcastic tones.

Kobi (@UTDKobi) wrote: "Cheddar say he go carry sea from Accra go Kumasi. Politics mu water bender ayekoo."



Maxwell (@jhaymhax_1) mocked: "National Cathedral sef we no fit build, ebe sea Cheddar dey come do for Kumasi ei."



See some reactions below:





Cheddar say he go create Sea for Kumasi people…



What a win for the Ashanti Nation pic.twitter.com/uNSAU58bMd — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) March 18, 2024

Cheddar say he go carry sea from Accra go Kumasi. Politics mu water bender ayekoo — Kobi (@UTDKobi) March 18, 2024

National Cathedral sef we no fit build, ebe sea Cheddar dey come do for Kumasi ei???????????? pic.twitter.com/i9KFBzqsGx — Maxwell???????? (@jhaymhax_1) March 19, 2024

The leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has stated that he will dredge to get sea for Kumasi when elected as president in the 2024 General election. #TheNewForce. pic.twitter.com/C6cOvN4nrQ — CAPO DE SUPREMO ⚽️???? (@CapoDeSupremo) March 19, 2024

Where the Sea go dey? Cheddar ???? pic.twitter.com/rB5x0Bcvwt — Freedom Official (@FreedomOffici16) March 18, 2024

Cheddar should relax with some of the promises o ???? — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) March 18, 2024

Who is your favorite water bender ?



Cheddar Or Katara pic.twitter.com/2j1smoREF4 — Kobi (@UTDKobi) March 18, 2024

Cheddar fan base after hearing the promise of creating a sea in Kumasi. pic.twitter.com/xoprKit6fP — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@fiifibansonjnr) March 18, 2024

SARA