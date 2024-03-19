News

News
Politics mu water bender: X users react to Cheddar's 'sea to Kumasi' promise

Cheddar Water Bender.png Cheddar and Katara, the water bender

Tue, 19 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users, especially those on X (formerly Twitter) are commenting on a political promise to extend the sea from Ghana's coast to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The promise was made by Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, a presidential hopeful and leader of The New Force movement as part of his Listening Tour in the region.

The politician cum business magnate sees a sea in Kumasi as a crucial step towards unlocking the potential of Ghana's Eastern and Western Corridors to boost international trade.

In an interview on March 18, 2024, with Kojo Marfo on Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi, Bediako explained his plan: "Why are we still transporting individual containers by road when the sea could offer a faster and more efficient means?"

His plan, he stated, was in tandem with similar initiatives elsewhere, where countries had extended maritime transport routes inland, pointing to Dubai's transformation from desert to coastal city as an example.

Cheddar and Kumasi have since been in the top trends with X users raising issues about the feasibility of his plan, others are mocking the people of Kumasi while others are having a go at Cheddar in sarcastic tones.

Kobi (@UTDKobi) wrote: "Cheddar say he go carry sea from Accra go Kumasi. Politics mu water bender ayekoo."

Maxwell (@jhaymhax_1) mocked: "National Cathedral sef we no fit build, ebe sea Cheddar dey come do for Kumasi ei."

SARA
