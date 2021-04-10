Polling station executives want Akontombra DCE considered for another term

Some polling station executives of the NPP want Akufo-Addo to re-appoint Yawson Amoah

Some polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akontombra constituency of the Western North Region have appealed to President Nana Addo Dannkwa Akufo-Addo, National and Regional Executives of the party to re-appoint Yawson Amoah as District Chief Executive.

According to them, the collaboration between the DCE and Mr Alex Djonoborh Tetteth (MP) contributed immensely to the victory of the party in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



A statement signed by Mr Collins Owusu, spokesperson for the polling station executives and copied to the Ghana News Agency(GNA), reminded the party hierarchy to consider and analyze the number of votes the NPP obtained in previous elections especially between 2016 and 2020 and ignore calls by a section of the chiefs in the area.



"We entreat the leadership of the party to do a background check on those calling for the DCE's dismissal".



The statement said the Akontombra District witnessed massive development under the current DCE and MP and would not be in the party’s interest to sack the DCE and appoint Persons who campaigned and voted against the MP in the elections.

The statement added that the NPP maintained the Akontombra parliamentary seat from a difference of 296 in 2016 to 3,443 in 2020 and turned a deficit of 2,890 against Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 to 1,883 in favour of the NPP and that it would a bad decision to appoint another person as District Chief Executive.



The statement said their political opponent, the NDC was bent on winning back the Akontombra parliamentary seat and was therefore using chiefs who are members of the party to achieve this and asked the party leadership to check the background of the chiefs calling for the dismissal of the DCE.



"Those calling for the dismissal of Mr Yawson Amoah did not play any part in the party's victory they rather campaigned against President Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr Alex Djonoborh Tetteth, so why listen to such persons as to who becomes the DCE for Akontombra?”