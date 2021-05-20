Polls in Ghana to close at 3PM after stakeholders accept new proposal

Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa

All the stakeholders who attended the two-day forum held by the Electoral Commission (EC) to examine last year’s elections have agreed that going forward, voting in Ghana’s election should close at 3 PM.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the stakeholders agreed among other things that “The polls should end at 3PM, instead of at 5:PM.”



The EC’s chair, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa had earlier proposed for the stipulated time for the closure of polls to be moved forward from 5PM to 3PM in future elections.

She said the proposal when implemented would ensure adequate time provision for the counting, and collation of ballot papers.



