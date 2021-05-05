Pollution of Owabi stream worrying - Minister

The stream runs through more than 10 communities in the Kumasi Metropolis

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing, has cautioned residents of Atafoa and its environs in Kumasi to desist from the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the Owabi Stream.

The stream, which runs through more than 10 communities in the Kumasi Metropolis and other areas in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District, is currently polluted with high deposit of plastic materials and other harmful chemicals.



“We need to protect our water bodies from pollution at all cost,” the Minister said, and called for punitive measures against those caught dumping refuse into the stream.



Mr Asenso-Boakye, speaking to the media after an inspection of the stream at Atafoa, said the bad practices of some residents posed a danger to the stream as it had affected the water quality.



“We cannot continue to be reckless and do things haphazardly,” he said.

Mr Asenso-Boakye is on a three-day working visit to the Ashanti Region to inspect ongoing development projects under his Ministry, including housing facilities and some drains.



As part of the tour, he has inspected the Abrepo, TUC Junction, Nhyiaeso, Ahodwo and South-Suntreso drainage systems.



He pledged government’s commitment to investing in affordable housing for the benefit of the people.