Poor lifestyles are the main cause of strokes among Ghanaian youth – Dr. Sheila Adamu

Physician specialist at KATH, Dr. Sheila Adamu

A physician specialist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Sheila Adamu, has revealed that poor lifestyles are one of the leading causes of stroke among Ghanaian youth.

The physician assistant said the high incidence of stroke among young people was driven by unhealthy lifestyle choices and a lack of exercise.



She urged the public, particularly the youth, to adopt a healthy lifestyle to avoid stroke.



She said this on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show "Nyansapo" on Monday, March 11, 2024.



Speaking to Captain Koda, the host of the programme, Dr. Sheila Adamu underscored the need for health workers to intensify efforts to educate the public about the risks of unhealthy lifestyles and the importance of regular physical activity.

She also advocated for individuals to go for regular checkups as well as get screened for cardiovascular diseases.



The physician assistant disclosed that the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is now prioritizing stroke treatment, urging individuals to rush to the facility when they see signs of the illness.



She added that the hospital has provided a 24-hour pharmacy and scan systems for such cases as part of efforts to improve care for stroke patients.