Poor sanitation affecting livelihood of residents in Tafi Atome

The community has been turned into an open defecation site

Residents of Tafi Atome in the Afadzato South District in the Volta Region, are under threat of contracting the outbreak of cholera and other deadly diseases as the community looks filthy and unhygienic.

The community which is well-known in the tourism sector as Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary has been turned into open defecation and refuse dump affecting the living condition of the people.



Sources revealed that residents have opted for the use of the forest for defeating as a result of lack of concern on the part of chiefs, elders and other community agencies to collect waste material from the two 16-seater toilet facilities which are filled to the brim.

The community is said to have been without refuse containers and that had contributed to an excessive heap of refuse in the forest, thus making the community unkempt and unhealthy.



The Afadzato South District Assembly through the Health Directorate, DCE, MP should in collaboration with chiefs, elders and other community agencies to organise a clean-up exercise to clear the excessive heap of refuse in the forest, provide refuse containers and to also collect the waste material from the toilet facilities to restrain residents from messing-up the surroundings to improve sanitation and to also promote ecotourism in the community.

