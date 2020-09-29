Poor selection of schools cause of placement challenges – GES boss

Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa

Director General Ghana Education Service (GHS), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, says the issues that emanate during the annual school placement using the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) is as a result of wrong selection of schools.

The Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) is used to automatically place students from the Junior High schools entering into the Senior High Schools in the country.



Over the years, the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has faced quite a number of challenges.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Director General for the Ghana Education Service (GHS), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa said if the selection of the schools is done properly, the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) will run effectively without challenges.



According to him, almost all parents want their wards to get admission into some particular schools which have been placed in the “A” category by the Ghana Education Service.

Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa cited an instance where a parent who had come to change the placement of her ward said she had wanted her ward to gain admission into that school the very first day the child was born.



“The students have three choices each and it’s recommended that the students pick schools from all the categories which are A,B,C and D. But more often than not, almost all parents want their wards to be admitted into the category A schools, which usually does not help. We have also received complaints that some of the parents of these students have no idea about the schools selected for their wards by the teachers. People go to the extent of bringing obituary posters of people they do not know just to get the posting of their wards,” he noted



He called on teachers to desist from solely selecting schools for their students and only make recommendations when necessary.