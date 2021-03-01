Poor sensitisation why Ghanaians unwilling to take coronavirus vaccine – Dr Anaba

File Photo: Dr Anaba said the misconceptions surrounding Coronavirus vaccine needed to be cleared

A former Medical Director of the Ridge Hospital, Dr Thomas Anaba has blamed the refusal of some Ghanaians to take the covid-19 vaccine on poor sensitisation.

Speaking to Kwame Minkah on Dwaboase on Power FM Monday morning, Dr Anaba indicated that Ghanaians had not been educated well on the need to take the vaccine.



“We have not been able to sensitize Ghanaians enough to clear the misconceptions surrounding the vaccines,” he said.



Ghana Thursday morning took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield) made by the Serum Institute of India.



Ghana is the first country in the world to receive the vaccines as part of the COVAX initiative to ensure equitable access for everyone.



However, there have been conspiracy theories around the vaccine, resulting in a section of Ghanaians refusing to take the vaccine being administered by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

But Dr Anaba, allaying fears among Ghanaians, suggested that the government roles out an effective campaign plan to educate Ghanaians on the vaccination exercise.



He added that all stakeholders must come together to make the sensitisation programme effective to help reduce the infection rate of COVID-19.



Vaccine Plan



The vaccination exercise begins tomorrow, March 2, 2021.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo as well as Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia on Monday morning took the jab.

The people that will benefit from the vaccine plan in the interim are health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary and their related staff.



The others are frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers, teachers and other personalities in Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya West and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.



According to a Graphic report, a similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metro and Obuasi municipality in the Ashanti Region will also be covered.