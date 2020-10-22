Pope’s same sex marriage comment was to end ‘harassment and stigmatisation’ – Catholic Priest

Jorge Mario Bergoglio known as Pope Francis

A Catholic Priest at Akyem Ntronan in the Eastern Region, Rev. Father Ignatius James Yaw Amponsah, has argued that Pope Francis’ comment on same sex marriage was to end the harassment and stigmatization that gays suffer from others.

“With the little I’ve gathered, I think the Pope has realized that these homosexual behavior is taking control over the world and he is trying to find answers and solutions to it to end it”, he told host on the ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show on Thursday.



“And I also think the Pope said all these base on the harassment and stigmatization these homosexuals are going through”, Rev. Father Ignatius added.



His comment follows that of Pope Francis in a documentary directed by Evgeny Afineevsky: “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family,” he said in the film, which premiered on Wednesday. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or made miserable over it. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.”

According to the Catholic Priest, he believes Pope Francis was just expressing his opinions and views regarding homosexuality and not the church doctrines and teachings even though he is the leader of all Roman Catholic churches.



“The church doctrines and teachings is that we must accord respect to everyone who practice homosexuality. It is against our teachings to disregard or treat homosexuals as enemies but with our doctrines as Roman Catholics, the intrinsically disordered homosexual behaviour is not condoned.”



Though he has indicated his supports for this same-sex, Rev. Father Yaw Amponsah said: “I don’t think the legalization of same-sex civil union will be an act condoned in various churches. I don’t think it will ever happen.”