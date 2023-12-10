Popular NPP communicator alleges how Ursula Owusu-Ekuful got him arrested

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation

A popular NPP Communicator, Kwabena Nyame has detailed albeit allegedly how the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful allegedly caused his arrest.

He claims that various attempts to seek the minister's audience for financial support which the minister had promised him and other party communicators failed and resulted in his arrest.



Speaking during an interview on Sikka FM in Kumasi, Kwabena Nyame shared that he visited the minister’s office on five occasions which all proved futile after being told several times that she was engaged in equally important meetings.



“Anytime I visited Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in her office, I was told she was in a meeting forcing me to sit there waiting all day for her concluded these meetings. After the fifth time visiting her office without meeting her, I told myself that I was not going accept that from her,” he recounted.



"…I then began to lambast her because she was becoming too proud. Indeed, I said many things against her,” the NPP communicator admitted.



He continued, "In response she got very angry at me for not being patient as she explained that she was extremely busy as she shuffled through parliamentary duties and ministerial duties."

Kwabenya Nyame said he then responded to her by indicating that the minister’s excuses were becoming too much as she was now focusing on other things instead of lending support to party communicators when needed.



“Without being in power, she wouldn’t have had the business dealings she was engaging in. Power comes before business can take place and I told her not give me those excuses at all!,” he alleged.



Kwabena Nyame then said the pair engaged in a back-and-forth of words which later saw the arrival of police personnel from the Ministries Police Station.



“In about five minutes, two police personnel from the Ministries station arrived. I quickly knew they were coming because of me. They asked me to follow them to the station as their Commander requested me to come the station”



“I was upset and asked them which Commander gave them the directive and lambasted them to stop the action... I later met the Commander who handed me some money and said that madame [Ursula Owusu-Ekuful] asked that I hand you this so you can give to the boys [NPP Communicators],” Kwabena Nyame alleged.

Watch the video below





MA/EK