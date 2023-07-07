Popular plastic waste collector found dead on railway line at Twifu Praso

File photo

A 55-year-old plastic Collector has been found dead on a railway line at Twifu Praso in the Twifu Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

The deceased was seen on the morning of Tuesday, July 4, 2023 going about his usual duties walking through heavy rain for several hours.



On Wednesday evening around 6:00 PM, he was found dead on a railway line.



Inspecting the body, there was no signs of assault nor attack leaving residents to believe that the man was killed by he rain.

He was having his tools and equipment used to collect the plastic waste beside him.



Information gathered also revealed that, some members of a Youth group on Tuesday evening found him unconscious infront of some kiosks which make the buy food for him but he rejected only to be found him dead on the next day on the railway line.



Police were informed and together with the Environmental Health Officers in Twifu Praso, conveyed the body to the Twifu Praso government hospital mortuary for autopsy and Preservation.