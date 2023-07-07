1
Menu
News

Popular plastic waste collector found dead on railway line at Twifu Praso

Dead Body File File photo

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 55-year-old plastic Collector has been found dead on a railway line at Twifu Praso in the Twifu Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

The deceased was seen on the morning of Tuesday, July 4, 2023 going about his usual duties walking through heavy rain for several hours.

On Wednesday evening around 6:00 PM, he was found dead on a railway line.

Inspecting the body, there was no signs of assault nor attack leaving residents to believe that the man was killed by he rain.

He was having his tools and equipment used to collect the plastic waste beside him.

Information gathered also revealed that, some members of a Youth group on Tuesday evening found him unconscious infront of some kiosks which make the buy food for him but he rejected only to be found him dead on the next day on the railway line.

Police were informed and together with the Environmental Health Officers in Twifu Praso, conveyed the body to the Twifu Praso government hospital mortuary for autopsy and Preservation.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey